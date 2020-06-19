New Florida health center to include ASC — 3 quick points

The newly opened Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood in The Villages, Fla., will eventually include an ASC, according to The Villages Daily Sun.

Three quick points:

1. The four-story, 240,000-square-foot building already has 11 medical providers as tenants.

2. One of the tenants is Aviv Clinics at Brownwood, which offers hyperbaric oxygen therapies.

3. The center is expected to draw patients from throughout Florida.

