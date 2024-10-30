MUSC Health breaks ground on medical office building

Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health has broken ground on an 80,000-square-foot medical office building, the Clements Ferry Pavilion.

The four-story facility will have 30 to 35 medical specialists providing primary care, imaging, gastroenterology, heart care, ophthalmology, orthopedics and more, according to an Oct. 29 news release from the health system.

MUSC Health said it hopes to fill care gaps in the area, calculating which specialties are not currently offered within a 40-mile radius.

The building is expected to open in late 2025.