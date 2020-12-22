Missouri hospital close to securing tax incentive for outpatient facility with surgery

The Jefferson City (Mo.) Council took the first step to provide tax incentives to Jefferson City Medical Group for its $17 million outpatient facility development, the News Tribune reported Dec. 22.

The city approved a resolution to move the tax incentive process forward. The city's lawyer will begin the process to issue Chapter 100 bonds for the project. The bonds would create a property tax abatement for the outpatient surgical facility.

JCMG is seeking a 75 percent tax abatement for the first five years and a 25 percent abatement for the five years after that.

The final abatement still has to be approved by the city. The city has issued and approved similar incentive packages in the past.

