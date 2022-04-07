Mayo Clinic expanding ASC space in $15M project

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic Health System is kicking off a $15 million project for its campus in Albert Lea, Minn., Austin Daily Herald reported April 7.

The project will take place in three phases, the report said. The second phase involves moving ambulatory surgery space to a facility formerly occupied by behavioral health services.

"They are larger rooms by about 30 percent," site lead physician Sumit Bhagra, MD, told Austin Daily Herald. "Each room is 130 square feet, compared to about 90 to 100 square feet today."

Procedural rooms will be located in the same area as the operating rooms, the report said. Dr. Bhagra cited the shorter distance to the main doors as a factor in that decision.

The project is expected to take 18 to 24 months, the report said.