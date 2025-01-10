Hospitals, health systems driving ASC growth

Hospitals and health systems have increased their participation in ASC development over the last decade, according to L.E.K. Consulting's "2024 ASC Insights Study."

Here are five takeaways from the report:

1. In 2011, 35% of ASCs were partially or fully owned by corporations, management organizations or hospitals and health systems. This included joint ventures with management companies.

2. By 2021, corporate, hospital and health system ownership of ASCs jumped to 48%.

3. In 2011, 65% of ASCs were completely physician owned.

4. By 2021, physicians had complete ownership of 52%, a 13-percentage point drop.

5. A January 2024 survey of health system executives by VMG Health found that 60% of leaders were considering pursuing outpatient surgery joint ventures, the highest area of interest of any potential specialty partnerships