Essentia asked to stay neutral on possible union push at its ASC in Minnesota 

The Minnesota Nurses Association is asking Essentia Health not to interfere with nurses who may want to unionize at its ASC opening this summer in Duluth, Fox 21 reported March 30.

The association wants Essentia to publicly pledge neutrality on the possibility of unionization since the current bargaining agreement would not cover the facility.

"We believe that the workers should have free and fair elections, and the ability to organize if they choose,” Chris Rubesch, the union's vice president, told Fox 21. "Under current labor law, Essentia doesn’t have to be neutral. They can do a number of tactics to bring in private organizations to try to sway members."

If nurses do want to start a union, a possible vote at the 12-operating room surgery center could come before the end of the year.

“Essentia Health is one of the largest employers of union-represented workers in the region. We are proud of our longtime working relationships with unions where our employees have voted for union representation," Essentia told Fox 21. "Under federal law, a decision regarding union representation would be something for employees to decide, and we would respect that choice. We remain committed to full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, including in the areas you referenced."