Cleveland Clinic could decrease medical building's size following resident concerns

Cleveland Clinic is considering reducing the size of a $150 million construction project following resident concerns, according to a July 11 report from cleveland.com.

The project was set to add a six-story medical office building on the system's Fairview Hospital campus.

In a July community meeting, the clinic shared two new options for a smaller building. Residents had expressed concerns about building size as well as traffic and green space.

The medical office building has been reduced by one floor in the new options; the same is true of a proposed cancer center and a parking garage.

Fairview Hospital's existing seven-story medical office building, the two-story Moll Cancer Center and a 700-space parking deck will be torn down and replaced.

Cleveland Clinic said it expects to complete a final layout and begin the approval process in October, and construction is expected to start in early 2025 with the project taking three to four years.