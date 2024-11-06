Certificate of need issued to contested Alabama ASC

The Health Care Authority of the City of Hoover (Ala.) was issued its certificate of need for the Riverwalk Health and Wellness Center after being given initial approval in August, ABC News 3340 reported Nov. 5.

The $46 million ASC will be combined with a Medicare-certified, independent diagnostic testing facility and will house six operating rooms and two procedure rooms. There will be outpatient surgeries for a number of specialties, including urology, pediatrics, podiatry, ENT, dermatology,OB-GYN, ophthalmology and general surgery.



The ASC's approval came after months of legal battles and pushback from Forest Park GRoup, which planned to build a similar ASC in the area.