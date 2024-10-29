Behind the 'red tape' of ASC development

Opening an ASC, particularly in a state with certificate-of-need laws, often requires years of administrative work.

Jennifer Robinson, RN, director of the in-development Center for Special Surgery in Norfolk, Va., told Becker's that while her ASC is not yet operational, navigating the CON policy and other regulations' "red tape" has been a significant hurdle.

"Just getting the approval alone for the CON took some time," she told Becker's. "I understand the reasons for CONs, and I fully support them — you don’t want an ASC on every corner like a 7-Eleven — but it’s also nice to have healthy competition."

Following CON approval, the ASC is now working through additional certifications, state approvals and meeting various requirements.

"When I talk about red tape, I’m referring to the journey we’ve gone through just to reach this point of approval," she said.

The ASC has been in progress for more than five years, she told Becker's, and Ms. Robinson joined the team about a month and a half ago. The center is slated to open in late summer or early fall 2024.

Despite the red tape, Ms. Robinson is enthusiastic about her role in the ASC industry after a career in post-acute and urgent care settings.

"As a brand-new ASC administrator, I see far more positives than negatives," she said. "ASCs are going to be a huge part of the future, not just for the quality of care but for cost efficiency. I’m really excited about our facility—it’s going to be beautiful, brand-new, and state-of-the-art. So, while there may be challenges, I’m focused on the positives and looking forward to the future."