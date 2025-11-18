ASC growth continues in the South: 10 developments

Here are 10 health systems and organizations that have opened new ASCs and outpatient centers or are planning expansions in the South, as reported by Becker’s since Oct. 10:
- Cordelle, Ga.-based Crisp Regional Hospital cut the ribbon on a surgery center in Cordelle.
- Pearland, Texas-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic has plans to add ASCs in the Galveston Bay Area and Webster, Texas.
- Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Summit Spine & Joint Centers opened an ASC and clinic in Warner Robbins, Ga.
- Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health unveiled its new Northeast Medical Park, a $126M outpatient facility in Columbia, S.C.
- The University of Maryland in Baltimore announced plans to develop the first AI-powered “smart” ASC.
- Thomasville, Ga.-based Archbold started construction on a 58,679-square-foot outpatient facility that will house orthopedic and specialty services.
- Northside Hospital Cherokee in Canton, Ga., broke ground on a new medical office building and outpatient center.
- VCU Health cut the ribbon on a 13,000-square-foot outpatient clinic for liver patients in Richmond, Va.
- An ASC owned by six physicians is set to open in Springfield, Ark.
- The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley opened a surgery and cancer center in McAllen, Texas.