ASC growth continues in the South: 10 developments

By: Cameron Cortigiano

Here are 10 health systems and organizations that have opened new ASCs and outpatient centers or are planning expansions in the South, as reported by Becker’s since Oct. 10:

  1. Cordelle, Ga.-based Crisp Regional Hospital cut the ribbon on a surgery center in Cordelle.
  2. Pearland, Texas-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic has plans to add ASCs in the Galveston Bay Area and Webster, Texas. 
  3. Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Summit Spine & Joint Centers opened an ASC and clinic in Warner Robbins, Ga.
  4. Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health unveiled its new Northeast Medical Park, a $126M outpatient facility in Columbia, S.C.
  5. The University of Maryland in Baltimore announced plans to develop the first AI-powered “smart” ASC.
  6. Thomasville, Ga.-based Archbold started construction on a 58,679-square-foot outpatient facility that will house orthopedic and specialty services. 
  7. Northside Hospital Cherokee in Canton, Ga., broke ground on a new medical office building and outpatient center.
  8. VCU Health cut the ribbon on a 13,000-square-foot outpatient clinic for liver patients in Richmond, Va. 
  9. An ASC owned by six physicians is set to open in Springfield, Ark.
  10. The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley opened a surgery and cancer center in McAllen, Texas. 

