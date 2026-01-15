5 new Florida ASCs

By: Francesca Mathewes

Here are five new ASC projects developed in Florida over the last six months, as reported by Becker’s:

1. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital and Boston-based Mass General Brigham have launched a joint venture partnership to expand access to outpatient services in Florida. 

2. The Cardiac Surgical Institute of Northwest Florida opened a freestanding ASC in Panama City, Fla., and performed its first procedures Dec. 15

3. The University of Miami Health System opened UHealth SoLé Mia, a seven-story, 363,000-square-foot ambulatory center. 

4. Miami-based Mount Sinai Medical Center opened a new 33,000-square-foot outpatient facility in East Hialeah, Fla., expanding access to primary and specialty care in an underserved area.

5. Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health is set to open a new outpatient facility in Cape Coral’s Bimini Square development this fall to expand access to care for the city’s growing population.

