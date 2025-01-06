3 reasons investors are eyeing MOBs

As healthcare continues to adapt and evolve to shifting market forces, medical office buildings have become a target for healthcare real estate investors.

Here are three things to know about the rise of MOBs in 2025:

1. According to a recent blog post by Nuveen, an investment management company, the MOB sector saw an 85.7% total return over the past 10 years.

2. This outpaced overall returns in real estate, which gained 77.4% in the same period.

3. While the traditional office building sector has struggled amid a rise in remote work in the last five years, demand for MOBs exceeded supply for 12 consecutive quarters. MOB occupancy reached 93% collectively across the top 50 markets in 2025, according to Nuveen.