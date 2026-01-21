3 ASC projects over $1B

Investments in outpatient ventures are expanding ASCs become more integral to hospital and health systems’ throughput and financial growth—with some racking up millions, if not billions, in investment.

Here are three ASC projects that cost over $1 billion in 2025, as reported by Becker’s:

1. Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health and Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health are collaborating on a $2 billion venture to build a 500-bed hospital, ASC, outpatient care center, medical office building and children’s behavioral health center.

2. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health plans to construct a flagship campus in Emeryville, Calif., that will feature an ambulatory care complex and a new medical center with 200 beds. The 1.3 million-square-foot medical campus represents part of a more than $1 billion investment to expand services in the East Bay

3. A state advisory board recommended a $1 billion investment in New York City-based SUNY Downstate Hospital that includes building an ASC. In addition to the ASC, the plan calls for retaining all current inpatient and outpatient services, reducing the number of beds from 342 to 225, and converting all rooms into private suites with showers. It also includes expanding the emergency department to 45 stations and constructing a new hospital annex.