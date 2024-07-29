22,500-square-foot medical office building approved in Connecticut

The proposal for a 22,500-square-foot medical office building in Madison, Conn., has been approved by the city's Planning & Zoning Commission, according to a July 29 report from the New Haven Register.

While the project has been cleared, it is currently on hold while developers search for a tenant to replace a major player that backed out.

The proposed intersection also has "safety issues" and the state Department of Transportation may have to sign off on the final permits for the project, according to the report.

The original plans called for a 30,000-square-foot facility. The land was first purchased by the Horton Group for $1.1 million in 2019.

The site was set to be ready for occupancy in 2025, but after losing the major tenant, the project was changed to accommodate additional tenants. .

The two-story building can accommodate either a single tenant on both floors or between one and four tenants per floor, for a total of eight tenants in the building.