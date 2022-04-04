$150 million ambulatory clinic planned on Marine Corps Air Station 

Construction of a $150 million ambulatory care center at the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort (S.C.) has been proposed, The Beaufort Gazette reported April 1.

The two-story, 155,189-square-foot ambulatory care center would offer primary care, flight medicine, dental, behavioral health, orthopedics, physical therapy, occupational health, optometry, pharmacy, radiology and ambulatory surgery.

Fighter jets and 4,931 active duty and civilian personnel are based at the air station. Construction would begin in 2027 and would be slated for completion about 2029.