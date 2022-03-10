10 healthcare organizations filing the most certificates of need applications

Listen
Rochester, N.Y.-based Strong Memorial Hospital has filed the most certificate of need applications in data company Definitive Healthcare's database.
The data company has information on nearly 14,000 applications. The oldest proposal in its database is from September 1989 and the most recent is from January.
Here are 10 healthcare organizations in Definitive Healthcare's database that have filed the most certificate of need proposals:
- Strong Memorial Hospital (Rochester, N.Y.): 99
- Bronx Dialysis Center (New York City): 54
- Intramed Plus (Ballerup, Capital Region of Denmark): 46
- NYU Langone Health (New York City): 44
- WellStar Kennestone Hospitals (Marietta, Ga.): 39
- Advanced Nursing Solutions (St. Louis): 35
- Saratoga Hospital (Saratoga Springs, N.Y.): 33
- NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn (New York City): 33
- North Shore University Hospital (Skokie, Ill.): 33
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville: 33