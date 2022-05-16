$10.9 million loan will expand North Dakota county's ambulatory surgery services 

Canado, N.D.-based Towner County Hospital Authority has secured a $10.9 million loan that will expand its ambulatory surgery offerings, U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said May 13.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture rural development loan will be used to build a 76,000-square-foot critical access hospital and nursing home.

Along with ambulatory surgery services, the 10-bed acute care hospital and 30-bed long-term care facility will include physical therapy, emergency department, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services.