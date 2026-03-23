FTC launches healthcare task force

The Federal Trade Commission is forming a healthcare task force aimed at strengthening enforcement and oversight across the industry.

The task force will take a more unified approach to investigating anticompetitive behavior, protecting consumers and identifying emerging risks in healthcare markets. It will:

Lead targeted enforcement and advocacy efforts;

Develop agencywide strategies for investigations;

Proactively identify legal opportunities to influence cases through amicus briefs and statements of interest;

Identify new areas of concern across healthcare.

FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson directed multiple agency divisions to establish the task force, which will coordinate efforts across the Bureau of Competition, Bureau of Consumer Protection, Bureau of Economics and other offices. The FTC plans to also collaborate with other federal agencies, including HHS and the Justice Department.

Healthcare accounts for about 18% of the U.S. economy, yet many patients continue to face high costs, limited access and affordability challenges, Mr. Ferguson said in a March 20 memo. He cited consolidation and anticompetitive practices as key drivers of higher prices, reduced care quality and stifled innovation.

Click here to access the FTC memo.

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