What it takes to build the right ASC team 

Creating the right ASC team isn’t about staffing alone, according to John Petroni, managing owner of Las Vegas-based Silver State Surgery Centers.

Mr. Petroni joined Becker’s to discuss the benefit of his team’s collaborative culture, hands-on leadership and daily check-ins.

Editor’s note: This interview was edited lightly for clarity and length.

Question: How do you cultivate the right ASCs team?

John Petroni: At Silver State Surgery Centers, fostering a collaborative culture is at the heart of our mission to provide exceptional outpatient surgical services. We believe that creating the right team is essential for delivering top-notch care, and this begins with a steadfast commitment to prioritizing the patient, their caregivers and the physicians. Every member of our team, from the administrators to the nursing staff, understands the significance of their role in enhancing the patient experience. By ensuring that we provide the safest, most efficient and comfortable environment, we are not just meeting the expectations of our patients but exceeding them.

Our daily operations involve a thorough review led by the administrator and the director of nursing, along with input from the entire nursing and administrative staff. This collaborative approach allows us to assess our performance and identify areas for improvement continuously. We are fortunate to have strong leadership that values teamwork and recognizes that every contribution matters. Our leaders, including the physician owners, embody a culture of collective effort, which motivates each team member to strive for excellence. This commitment to improvement is evident in our high levels of patient satisfaction and the positive outcomes of our outpatient surgical services.

Measuring our success is not solely about metrics; it is also reflected in our low turnover rates and the high satisfaction levels among our physicians. The environment we create is not only fantastic for our patients but also for our staff, which contributes to a sense of belonging and purpose within the team. We take pride in the fact that our patient caregivers are well-informed about their loved ones, ensuring that families feel supported and engaged throughout the surgical process. This dedication to communication and transparency fosters trust and strengthens the relationships we build with our patients and their families.

Ultimately, our mission at Silver State Surgery Centers is to provide patients with a more efficient and cost-effective surgical environment outside of traditional hospital settings. Every day, we work tirelessly to enhance this experience, ensuring it is the best it can be. By continuing to prioritize collaboration, communication, and a patient-centered approach, we are not just improving surgical outcomes — we are transforming the way healthcare is delivered in our community. The commitment to a collaborative culture is what sets us apart, and we remain dedicated to making every surgical experience a positive one for our patients, caregivers and physicians alike.