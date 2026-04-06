Why ‘structure alone’ won’t define ASC success 

ASC ownership and governance is quietly shifting from all-or-nothing equity models to more nuanced ownership structures — but how much impact does that structure have on success?

Teresa Tam, MD, a minimally invasive gynecological surgeon and owner of All for Women Healthcare in Chicago, recently joined Becker’s to discuss the nuances in ASC ownership structures and what makes them genuinely successful.

Editor’s note: This response has been lightly edited for clarity and length:

Question: Are you exploring or already operating under a hybrid ownership model, and what’s working or not working about the structure?

Dr. Teresa Tam: In surgery, structure alone doesn’t determine outcomes, execution and alignment do. From my experience practicing in ASC settings, hybrid ownership models can work well when physicians have real input, clear responsibility, and incentives that support quality and efficiency. When priorities aren’t aligned, you feel it quickly. Decisions slow down, investments get delayed, and accountability becomes less clear. The specific ownership model matters less than whether leadership is aligned and able to make timely, thoughtful decisions.

What I’ve seen is that success has less to do with labels and more to do with whether leaders can act decisively, invest appropriately and stay focused on outcomes. In an ASC, that clarity shows up quickly, just like it does in the operating room.

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