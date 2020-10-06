Research on patient access in a post-COVID-19 world: 5 statistics

Data released from the Medical Group Management Association reveal indicators about medical practices in a new report, "Benchmarking for Patient Access in a Post-COVID-19 World." Here are five key statistics:

Fifty-seven percent of patients report having a medical condition requiring immediate attention, according to a June 2020 survey. The top three uses of a patient portal are prescription refills, communications with staff and accessing test results. New patient volumes have dipped in 2020, with 55 percent of leaders reporting a decrease. About 20 percent of healthcare leaders reported an increase in patient volume. Time spent in waiting rooms saw an uptick between 2018 and 2019 from about 10 minutes to 14 minutes. In 2020, more clinics reported shifting to digital check-in options. Medical practices saw a 55 percent decrease in revenue in April this year due to no-show appointments. About 87 percent of healthcare leaders said safety due to the pandemic was the top reason care was deferred.

Read the full report here.

