Vaccines could be available to the public by July & 3 more updates from Capitol Hill

President Joe Biden had a town hall event in Milwaukee Feb. 19, where he talked about COVID-19 vaccine availability and pitched his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan.

President Biden anticipates making COVID-19 vaccines available to all Americans within six months, with enough supply by July to open up the vaccine to anyone who wants it. He also promoted his relief plan and said he'd be open to including a proposal to expand the minimum wage into the plan. Read more.

Here are three other updates:

1. Biden administration fills out HHS. President Biden's administration appointed 13 advisers to serve HHS, some of whom worked in the Obama administration. Read more.

2. House Democrats attempt to expand ACA subsidies. U.S. House Democrats are pursuing a plan to temporarily expand health coverage and insurance subsidies provided through the ACA. The plan would cost around $53 billion and would only cover about 1.3 million Americans. Read more.

3. Biden administration turns to tech giants for vaccine rollout. President Biden's administration is in talks with technology giants for assistance in speeding up vaccine rollout efforts. Read more.

