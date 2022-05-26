The top reason for delayed patient care with Dr. Eric Mehlberg from Comprehensive Pain Specialists

Eric Mehlberg, MD, is a board-certified anesthesiologist specializing in pain medicine at Comprehensive Pain Specialists in Golden, Colo.

Dr. Mehlberg will serve on the panel "How to Build an Integrated Pain Practice" at Becker's 19th Annual Spine, Orthopedic & Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference, which will take place in Chicago from June 16-18.

Question: What issues are you spending most of your time on today?

Dr. Eric Mehlberg: Most of my time is spent appealing onerous denials that have no clinical basis — claims of lost clinical notes, references to medical policies unrelated to the requested procedure, etc. — that just delay patient care.

Q: What are your top challenges and how will they change over the next 12 months?

EM: The top challenge is continued declining reimbursement in increased staff and equipment costs.

Q: How are you thinking about investments and growth in the next two years?

EM: I'm generally optimistic about the economy. While the current correction might be worrisome with people who have retired or are about to, it was much needed and will be good for the majority of currently employed people.