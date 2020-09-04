The state of staffing in ASCs — 5 key insights

Thirty percent of ASC leaders reported layoffs of direct care staff in the past year, up from 4 percent in 2019, according to OR Manager's "2020 Career & Salary Survey."

OR Manager received 69 usable responses from nurse managers of an ASC and from an external list

Four additional findings:

1. The percentage of ASC administrators reporting decreased volume in the past 12 months jumped from 20 percent in 2019 to 42 percent this year.

2. Twenty-four percent of ASC leaders reported increased turnover among registered nurses, and half of ASC leaders still recruiting said it's harder to recruit experienced operating room nurses than it was 12 months ago.

3. Thirty percent of ASC leaders said they have reduced use of overtime in the past 12 months, compared to 35 percent in 2019 and 41 percent in 2017.

4. More than half of ASC leaders reported no open RN positions at their facilities, and 67 percent reported no open positions for surgical technologists.

