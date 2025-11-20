The biggest physician risks facing ASCs in 2026

Physician recruitment and retainment is a key issue for ASCs in the years ahead as the U.S. faces an anticipated shortage of physicians over the next decade.

For its “ASC Leader Expectations for 2026” survey, VMG Health asked 97 leaders what their biggest physician-related risks were heading into 2026.

Here’s a breakdown of responses:

1. Recruiting new surgeons: 61%

2. Divestiture of semi-retired, retiring surgeons: 55%

3. Securing new physician investors: 38%

4. Compensation from hospitals/health systems: 32%

5. Physicians developing their own centers: 12%

6. Physicians developing in-office procedure suites: 12%

7. Competition with PE and other market entrants: 11%