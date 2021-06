The Texas Ambulatory Surgery Center Society named Jeff Blankenship its new board member, the organization said June 14.

Mr. Blankenship is the co-founder of Dallas-based SmartHealth PayCard, a patient financing option designed for healthcare expenses.

He is also the former CEO and current principle of Surgical Notes, a healthcare solutions company that aims to streamline the reimbursement process and reduce administrative costs for ASCs, according to his LinkedIn.