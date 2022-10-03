RN, LPN compensation: 12 facts

Registered nurses make slightly more than licensed practical nurses according to Medscape's 2022 "RN/LPN Compensation Report 2022," which surveyed 3,444 registered nurses and 1,478 licensed practical nurses in the last year.

Twelve facts on RN and LPN compensation:

1. Most RNs are employed in hospital settings, while LPNs are employed across several areas including skilled nursing facilities, medical offices and urgent care centers, hospital outpatient departments and other settings.

2. RNs make $86,000 a year on average, while LPNs make $50,000.

3. Full-time RNs make $45 an hour on average, while full-time LPNs make $27 per hour.

4. The majority of RNs, 55 percent, do not feel fairly compensated.

5. The majority of LPNs, 62 percent, do not feel fairly compensated.

6. RN income increased for 65 percent of workers between 2020 and 2021.

7. LPN income increased for 55 percent of workers between 2020 and 2021.

8. RNs make the most money working in inpatient hospitals.

9. LPNs make the most money working in skilled nursing facilities.

10. Male RNs make about $5,000 more a year than female RNs.

11. Male LPNS make about $8,000 more a year than female LPNs.

12. RNs and LPNs in unions receive a higher salary than non-union workers.