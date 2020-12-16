Physician pay hits $360,104; group practice falls 13% among general surgeons — 4 key insights

The average physician makes $360,104 a year, according to the "2020 Physician and Advanced Practice Salary Report" by LocumTenens.com.

The report is based on a September survey that received 2,080 responses from physicians and advanced practitioners in all 50 states. Compensation figures include only annual salary and bonuses for full-time, permanent employees.

Four key insights:

1. The average physician salary in 2019 was slightly down from 2018. The figure increased from 2016-17 and from 2017-18.

2. The average advanced practitioner made $139,750 in 2019, a sharp rise from 2018. Full-time annual salary for these providers had been fluctuating since 2016.

3. For general surgeons in 2019, the average annual salary was $369,524.This represents a drop of 3 percent from 2017-19.

4. Hospital employment among general surgeons increased 6 percent from last year, hitting 58 percent. In stark contrast, the number of general surgeons in group practice decreased 13 percent.

