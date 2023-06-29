Pain Management and Outpatient Anesthesia: Top Trends and Concepts Today

At the 20th Annual Spine, Orthopedic + Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference, attendees gathered to explore the trends and concepts of pain management and outpatient anesthesia.

The session was lead by an esteemed panel of experts:

Kimberley Haynes-Henson, MD, Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Pain Management and Addiction Medicine; Medical Director, Pain Management Program; Associate Program Director, Pain Management Fellowship, University of Nebraska Medical Center

Xi Luo, MD, Anesthesiologist, Parkland Memorial Hospital

Adeel A. Faruki, MD, MBA, Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology, Program Director, Advanced Perioperative Ultrasound and Clinical Training, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

Michael Redler, MD, Orthopedic Surgeon, Connecticut Orthopaedics

Gina Hartman, RN, Director of Operations, Rockford Ambulatory Surgery Center

Riz Hatton, Assistant Editor, Becker's Healthcare, served as the moderator for the session.

Key Takeaways:

In 2022, anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists were the most used type of locum tenens professionals.

This takeaway highlights the importance of having enough anesthesia staff to meet the increasing demand for surgeries. As locum tenens professionals become more prevalent in this field, it is crucial to ensure that compensation and benefits packages are competitive to attract and retain talent.

Using anesthesia assistants as advanced practice providers can help meet the demand for anesthesia staff.

With the increasing demand for surgeries, it is important to explore alternative solutions such as using anesthesia assistants to provide anesthesia under the supervision of anesthesiologists. This provides a team-led approach for anesthesia care and can help to alleviate staffing shortages.

Creating a collaborative environment for healthcare professionals can help to retain staff and prevent burnout.

It is important to focus on retention and create a collaborative environment for all healthcare professionals to prevent burnout and ensure a positive work environment. Providing flexibility, allowing providers to work primarily at one site, and taking action quickly to address burnout can help to maintain a healthy level of staff.

Maximizing efficiency through teamwork, quick turnover between cases, and utilizing technology can improve patient outcomes and reduce opioid use.

Efficient teamwork, quick turnover between cases, swing shifts, and utilizing advanced practice providers can improve patient outcomes and reduce the need for opioid use. Additionally, utilizing AI and new technology can help to make sure that patients are comfortable during surgeries.