Most hospital physicians would take less pay for a better work-life balance 

Patsy Newitt -  

Fifty-two percent of hospital physicians would take a pay cut for a better work-life balance, according to Medscape's "Hospitalist Lifestyle & Happiness Report 2023" released Feb. 22. 

Medscape surveyed nearly 9,200 physicians across 29 specialties. 

Here are three more stats to know from the survey:

  1. Eighty-three percent said they were very or somewhat happy outside of work before the pandemic, with 7 percent saying they were very or somewhat unhappy and 9 percent neither happy nor unhappy. 
  2. Fifty-one percent said they were currently very or somewhat happy outside of work, with 32 percent saying they were very or somewhat unhappy and 17 percent neither happy nor unhappy.
  3. Thirty-three percent said they always or most of the time look after their own health and wellness, with 46 percent saying sometimes and 22 percent saying rarely or never.

