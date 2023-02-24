Most hospital physicians would take less pay for a better work-life balance 

Fifty-two percent of hospital physicians would take a pay cut for a better work-life balance, according to Medscape's "Hospitalist Lifestyle & Happiness Report 2023" released Feb. 22.
Medscape surveyed nearly 9,200 physicians across 29 specialties.
Here are three more stats to know from the survey:
- Eighty-three percent said they were very or somewhat happy outside of work before the pandemic, with 7 percent saying they were very or somewhat unhappy and 9 percent neither happy nor unhappy.
- Fifty-one percent said they were currently very or somewhat happy outside of work, with 32 percent saying they were very or somewhat unhappy and 17 percent neither happy nor unhappy.
- Thirty-three percent said they always or most of the time look after their own health and wellness, with 46 percent saying sometimes and 22 percent saying rarely or never.