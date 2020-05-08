IT staff absent from 63% of physician practices

Sixty-three percent of physicians who responded to the "91st Annual Medical Economics Physician Report" said their practice does not employ IT staff.

Healthcare Research & Analytics distributed the survey via email in February — before the COVID-19 pandemic began seriously affecting practice staffing and finances — collecting 1,055 responses across 17 specialties.

The average number of workers employed by physician practice respondents:

Medical assistants: 4.4

Front-desk workers: 3.4

Registered nurses: 2.9

Nurse practitioners or physician aides: 2.7

Billers or coders: 2.5

Schedulers: 2.5

Office managers, social services administrators or care coordinators: 2.3

IT staff: 1.6

Pharmacist: 1

