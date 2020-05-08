IT staff absent from 63% of physician practices
Sixty-three percent of physicians who responded to the "91st Annual Medical Economics Physician Report" said their practice does not employ IT staff.
Healthcare Research & Analytics distributed the survey via email in February — before the COVID-19 pandemic began seriously affecting practice staffing and finances — collecting 1,055 responses across 17 specialties.
The average number of workers employed by physician practice respondents:
Medical assistants: 4.4
Front-desk workers: 3.4
Registered nurses: 2.9
Nurse practitioners or physician aides: 2.7
Billers or coders: 2.5
Schedulers: 2.5
Office managers, social services administrators or care coordinators: 2.3
IT staff: 1.6
Pharmacist: 1
More articles on surgery centers:
Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever
3 ASC nurses join COVID-19 front lines in New York
4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.