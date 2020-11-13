How ASCs will grow in 2021 — 3 administrators weigh in

From adding new procedures to increasing revenue, three ASC administrators told Becker's ASC Review what's on the horizon for their centers.

Question: How do you plan to grow your ASC in 2021?

Note: Responses were lightly edited for style and clarity.

John Gray, administrator of Atlantic Surgery Center: [We plan to grow] 1.3 percent in revenue.

David Horace, administrator/owner of Bel-Clair Surgical Center: We plan to grow by adding low-risk [electrophysiology] procedures for commercial and Medicare Advantage patients.

Donna Klutts, CEO/administrative director of Physicians Surgery Center (Jackson, Tenn.). This freestanding, physician-owned ASC is primarily ophthalmology, orthopedics and interventional pain. With the addition of two robotically assisted arthroplasty devices, more efficient technology for all specialties, and recruitment of additional specialties utilizing the facility because of the high census at the hospitals, we are looking to extend the hours of the facility. We are going to continue to market our efficient, convenient and safe organization to the community as well as provide more available and flexible time for the surgeons to accommodate their schedules.

