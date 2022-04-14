HCA Healthcare hiring 11 administrators 

Patsy Newitt -

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is hiring administrators for 11 locations in California, Colorado, Nevada, Georgia, Texas and Florida. 

The 11 centers hiring administrators:

1. Surgicare of Sugar Land (Texas). Learn more

2. Los Robles Surgery Center in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Learn more

3. Denver Endoscopy Center. Learn more.

4. Arapahoe Surgicenter in Littleton, Colo. Learn more.

5. Evans (Ga.) Surgery Center. Learn more.

6. Rocky Mountain Surgery Center in Englewood, Colo. Learn more.

7. Comprehensive Digestive Surgical Center in Las Vegas. Learn more

8. Northlake Surgical Center in Tucker, Ga. Learn more.    

9. Los Gatos (Calif.) Surgical. Learn more.  

10. Silicon Valley Surgery Center in Las Gatos (Calif.). Learn more

11. Surgery Center of Aventura (Fla.) Learn more.

