Giving staff the tools to deliver 'world class care' best part of the job, says ASC leader

Andrew Lovewell, administrator and CEO of the Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group in Columbia, Mo., joined Becker's to discuss what he loves most about his job.

Question: What do you love the most about your job?

Andrew Lovewell: What I love the most about my job is having the ability to take a really complex problem or issue and making it simple for people to understand. One of the greatest things that I can do as an administrator or CEO is give all of my staff access to me, answers to questions, and all the tools necessary for them to deliver world class care.