Envision sends physician-led team to crisis front lines — A timeline of 12 deployments
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare has deployed clinician teams, implemented new care models, published critical resources and connected patients to care teams through virtual health technology.
Its physician-led Envoy Travel Team has also provided front-line care during a number of other emergencies. A timeline of Envision's major clinician deployments over the past several years:
1. August 2017 — Hurricane Harvey
2. September 2017 — Hurricane Irma
3. October 2017 — Las Vegas shooting
4. February 2018 — Parkland, Fla., shooting
5. May 2018 — Santa Fe, Texas, shooting
6. August 2018 — Redding, Calif., fires
7. August 2019 — El Paso, Texas, shooting
8. March 2020 — Nashville tornado
9. Ongoing — COVID-19
10. August 2020 — Hurricane Laura
11. September 2020 — Hurricane Sally
12. October 2020 — Hurricane Delta, Hurricane Zeta
