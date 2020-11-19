Envision sends physician-led team to crisis front lines — A timeline of 12 deployments

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare has deployed clinician teams, implemented new care models, published critical resources and connected patients to care teams through virtual health technology.

Its physician-led Envoy Travel Team has also provided front-line care during a number of other emergencies. A timeline of Envision's major clinician deployments over the past several years:

1. August 2017 — Hurricane Harvey

2. September 2017 — Hurricane Irma

3. October 2017 — Las Vegas shooting

4. February 2018 — Parkland, Fla., shooting

5. May 2018 — Santa Fe, Texas, shooting

6. August 2018 — Redding, Calif., fires

7. August 2019 — El Paso, Texas, shooting

8. March 2020 — Nashville tornado

9. Ongoing — COVID-19

10. August 2020 — Hurricane Laura

11. September 2020 — Hurricane Sally

12. October 2020 — Hurricane Delta, Hurricane Zeta

