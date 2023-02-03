ASC Administrator of the Week: Cherise Brown, manager, nurse, student

Cherise Brown, administrator of Andover (Kan.) Ambulatory Surgery Center, is Becker's ASC Administrator of the Week.

Ms. Brown was featured in Marquis Who's Who, which celebrates individuals with noteworthy accomplishments, visibility and prominence in their respective fields, according to an Oct. 22 news release from the profiling website. She is a licensed practical nurse and a notary and plans to pursue a degree in mental health counseling.

Throughout her career, Ms. Brown has held multiple positions, including clinical manager at Mid-Kansas Ear, Nose & Throat Associates in Wichita and Mid-America Orthopedics in Palos Hills, Ill., according to the release.

Ms. Brown recently spoke with Becker's to discuss trends ASCs should take advantage of and her perspective on why the future of the ASC industry is bright.





