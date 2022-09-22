ASC administrator of the week: Brenda Carter, a multi-role healthcare professional

Brenda Carter, administrator of Wilmington (N.C.) SurgCare, is Becker's administrator of the week.

Ms. Carter has held various healthcare leadership roles since 2005, including the roles of practice manager, administrator and director.

Ms. Carter has shared her insights on several aspects of healthcare with Becker's multiple times, including her favorite part of working in an ASC, emerging industry disruptors and her best practices for tackling ASC financial issues

W. John Bullis, a former colleague of Ms. Carter, said, "[Ms. Carter's] organizational skills are superlative and she achieves her goals. I strongly recommend Brenda," in a recommendation on her LinkedIn page.