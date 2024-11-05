ASC administrator compensation, workforce in 2024

Here are five notes on the ASC administrator workforce and compensation in 2024:

1. Most directors and administrators of ambulatory surgery centers reported earning between $100,000 and $150,000, according to a recent survey by OR Manager.

2. The majority of ASCs remain independent. A 2023 report by VMG Health indicated that 68% of ASCs were independent.

3. ASC leaders have broader responsibilities in 2024. OR Manager reported that leaders now oversee an average of 40 full-time equivalent positions.

4. More than half of ASC leaders said their operating budget increased, as noted in OR Manager.

5. The OR Manager survey also found that about 25% of ASC leaders manage four operating rooms, while another 25% oversee facilities with two operating rooms.