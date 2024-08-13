ASC leader pay soars

ASC leaders reported big earnings growth in the last year with more than three quarters now earning six figures, according to OR Manager.

The publication surveyed 139 ASC leaders March 22 to June 8, 2023, primarily from physician-owned or joint venture surgery centers. In the annual survey, 77% of ASC leaders said they made $100,000 or more, up from 58% year over year.

The full salary breakdown is:

1. Less than $100,000: 23%

2. $100,000-$119,999: 32% (up from 23% year over year)

3. $120,000-$149,999: 28% (up from 22% year over year)

4. $150,000-plus: 17% (up from 6% from 2021)

The report noted most director-level and administrator respondents reported $100,000 to $150,000. About a quarter of nurse managers reported average annual earnings at $120,000 to $149,000. Twelve percent of ASC leaders said their overall compensation package is more than $200,000.

ASC leaders are expanding their responsibilities with increased salaries. Leaders now supervise an average of 40 full time equivalent positions and more than half say their operating budget increased, according to the report. About a quarter of leaders manage four operating rooms, while another quarter oversee two-OR facilities.

Average annual salaries for ASC leaders varied by region as well:

1. 35% of leaders in the West earned $150,000-plus

2. 31% of leaders in the MIdwest earned $120,000 to $149,999

3. 52% of leaders in the South reported $100,000 to $119,999

4. 44% of leaders in the Northeast reported $100,000 to $119,999