Administrator of the week: Celia Smith

Celia Smith, BSN, RN, administrator of Houston Premier Surgery Center, is Becker's administrator of the week.

Ms. Smith has more than 20 years of industry experience and has held leadership positions including administrator, director of nursing, CEO and clinical manager.

Ms. Smith has shared insight with Becker's several times on industry topics including Texas' ASC market, how the effect of the pandemic on patients' employment is affecting care, strategies to tackle financial challenges and her favorite part of her role as an administrator.