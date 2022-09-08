Administrator of the week: Celia Smith

Paige Haeffele -  

Celia Smith, BSN, RN, administrator of Houston Premier Surgery Center, is Becker's administrator of the week.

Ms. Smith has more than 20 years of industry experience and has held leadership positions including administrator, director of nursing, CEO and clinical manager.

Ms. Smith has shared insight with Becker's several times on industry topics including Texas' ASC market, how the effect of the pandemic on patients' employment is affecting care, strategies to tackle financial challenges and her favorite part of her role as an administrator.

 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast