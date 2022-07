Sixty-one percent of physicians would work in the same specialty if they could go back in time to choose their career again, according to Medical Economics' "2022 Physician Report" released June 16.

More than 1,000 physicians were surveyed for the report. Here's the percentages of physicians who would rather keep their same career or choose a different route:

The same specialty: 61 percent

A different specialty: 18 percent

A different career altogether: 17 percent

Prefer not to answer: 4 percent