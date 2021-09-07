6 fast facts on the top 2 execs at Surgical Care Affiliates

Caitlin Zulla has served as CEO of Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates, UnitedHealthcare's ASC division, since December 2019. Jason Strauss has served as the president of SCA since January 2020.

SCA owns more than 230 ASCs in 35 states and partners with around 8,000 physicians.

Here are six things to know:

Ms. Zulla joined SCA in 2015, having previously served for nearly five years as the company's CFO and chief administrative officer.

Before her time with SCA, she served for four years as senior vice president of revenue cycle services at Alpharetta, Ga.-based MedAssets.

Ms. Zulla earned a bachelor's degree in ecology and evolutionary biology from Princeton (N.J.) University and a master's in public health from New York City-based Columbia University. She is pursuing a master's in healthcare delivery science from Hanover, N.H.-based Dartmouth College.

Mr. Strauss began his tenure at SCA as a financial analyst in April 2008.

Prior to SCA, he was director of revenue reporting at HealthSouth (now Encompass Health Corp.) for the inpatient, outpatient and surgery divisions.

Mr. Strauss earned a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa and a master's in finance from Chestnut Hill, Mass.-based Boston College.