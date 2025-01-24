5 ASC leaders to know in 2025

Here are five ASC leaders to watch in 2025:

1. Laura Forese, MD: Dr. Forese was added to the board of directors of Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners on Jan. 10. As an orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Forese brings over four decades of healthcare leadership experience. Most recently, she served as the executive vice president and COO for NewYork-Presbyterian in New York City, where she also held other senior executive roles.

"Surgery Partners is incredibly well-positioned to support surgeons in establishing high-quality, exceptional-value ambulatory surgical centers while providing meaningful savings for patients and payors," Dr. Forese said in a release. "As an orthopedic surgeon and healthcare executive, Surgery Partners is a perfect match with my areas of interest and my desire to positively impact our healthcare system."

2. John Webb: Mr. Webb is a co-founder of Ker Leader Medical, a new ASC development company committed to preserving physician and ASC autonomy through an innovative ASC financing model. He also serves as the president of MMC Capital Markets.

Ker's "Costco" model bypasses private equity, providing an additional advantage through their financing expertise.

With Ker Medical, Mr. Webb told Becker's, "we can structure deals directly in the capital markets. This gives me the power to dictate terms, unlike traditional banks that control terms."

3. Andrew Lovewell: Mr. Lovewell is the CEO of Columbia (Mo.) Orthopedic Group. Mr. Loverwell has championed an "antifragile" ASC model and helped the group maintain independence in an increasingly consolidated market.

In response to supply chain shortages that challenged ASCs during COVID-19, Mr. Lovewell and his team took a proactive approach to prepare for future issues. When the IV fluid crisis emerged earlier this year, the team's readiness enabled it to secure necessary resources while nearby hospitals "panicked and shut down elective cases," he said.

4. Nolan Lubarski: Mr. Lubarski is the CEO of the Center for Neurosciences, Orthopaedics & Spine, a physician-owned multispecialty practice in Dakota Dunes, S.D. His practice champions a business model wherein physician shareholders elect owners within the group to make up the facility's board of directors. All board positions are currently held by owners or employees of the group.

Trust and transparency is key to this model. Mr. Lubarski has held this position for seven years, and found that results and execution foster a symbiotic relationship.

"I believe that trust is earned through execution," he said. "As a healthcare administrator, being able to follow through on ideas or strategies with sound data and fiscal responsibility builds trust. When physician owners see a plan succeed as expected, it reinforces confidence in the administrative team."

5. Heather Richards: ASC development company Atlas Healthcare Partners appointed Heather Richards CFO in 2024. Ms. Richards first joined Atlas in 2021, when she began her tenure as the company's RCM and managed care leader. Her previous experience includes serving as vice president of operations for Dallas-based ASC operator United Surgical Partners International and leading value-based care initiatives at a physician management services organization.