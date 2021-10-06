16 fast facts on SurgCenter leadership

Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development ranks as the sixth-largest ASC chain in the U.S. in 2021, with a portfolio of 92 ASCs.

Here are 16 facts on four of its top C-level leaders:

Stacey Berner, MD. CEO

Dr. Berner earned a bachelor of science degree from Binghamton (N.Y.) University, where he graduated with honors.

He earned his medical degree from Boston-based Tufts University School of Medicine.

Dr. Berner completed his residency at the Richmond-based Medical College of Virginia and later completed a fellowship in hand and microsurgery at the New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery.

He went on to receive a master's degree in business administration from Haslam School of Business at Knoxville-based University of Tennessee.

Greg Fox, MD. COO

Dr. Fox attended Indiana University on a football scholarship and graduated summa cum laude.

He then attended Chicago-based Northwestern University Medical School, now known as Feinberg School of Medicine, and graduated with distinction.

Dr. Fox served his residency in orthopedic surgery at the Madison-based University of Wisconsin and was appointed chief resident his final year.

While serving as a fellow at the American Sports Medicine Institute, he trained under world-renowned sports medicine surgeon James Andrews, MD.

Dr. Fox served as the head orthopedic surgeon for Bloomington-based Indiana University's football program from 2002 to 2013.

W. Chris Urban, MD. Chief development officer

Dr. Urban received his medical degree from Philadelphia-based Jefferson Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, since renamed Sidney Kimmel Medical College.

He then completed his orthopedic surgery residency at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, N.C.

Following residency, Dr. Urban remained at Duke for his orthopedic and neurosurgical spine fellowship.

Philip Facchina. Chief strategy officer