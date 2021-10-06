16 fast facts on SurgCenter leadership

Listen
Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development ranks as the sixth-largest ASC chain in the U.S. in 2021, with a portfolio of 92 ASCs.
Here are 16 facts on four of its top C-level leaders:
Stacey Berner, MD. CEO
- Dr. Berner earned a bachelor of science degree from Binghamton (N.Y.) University, where he graduated with honors.
- He earned his medical degree from Boston-based Tufts University School of Medicine.
- Dr. Berner completed his residency at the Richmond-based Medical College of Virginia and later completed a fellowship in hand and microsurgery at the New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery.
- He went on to receive a master's degree in business administration from Haslam School of Business at Knoxville-based University of Tennessee.
Greg Fox, MD. COO
- Dr. Fox attended Indiana University on a football scholarship and graduated summa cum laude.
- He then attended Chicago-based Northwestern University Medical School, now known as Feinberg School of Medicine, and graduated with distinction.
- Dr. Fox served his residency in orthopedic surgery at the Madison-based University of Wisconsin and was appointed chief resident his final year.
- While serving as a fellow at the American Sports Medicine Institute, he trained under world-renowned sports medicine surgeon James Andrews, MD.
- Dr. Fox served as the head orthopedic surgeon for Bloomington-based Indiana University's football program from 2002 to 2013.
W. Chris Urban, MD. Chief development officer
- Dr. Urban received his medical degree from Philadelphia-based Jefferson Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, since renamed Sidney Kimmel Medical College.
- He then completed his orthopedic surgery residency at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, N.C.
- Following residency, Dr. Urban remained at Duke for his orthopedic and neurosurgical spine fellowship.
Philip Facchina. Chief strategy officer
- Mr. Facchina earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from the College Park-based University of Maryland.
- He later graduated from the Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business with a master's degree in business administration.
- Before joining SurgCenter, Mr. Facchina was the COO of Reston, Va.-based investment management firm Ramsey Asset Management.
- Prior to that, he served as senior managing director and group head of technology, media, and telecom and healthcare investment banking within McLean, Va.-based investment banking firm Friedman, Billings, Ramsey, now known as Arlington Asset Investment.