10 more ASC administrators to know

Here are 10 ASC administrators to know who are leading their centers through the pandemic:

1. Benita Tapia, RN, is the administrator of Beverly Hills, Calif.-based 90210 Surgery Medical Center, which was ranked in Newsweek's top 10 ASCs of 2021. Ms. Tapia recently spoke with Becker's ASC Review on her center's success.

2. Chris Washick, RN, is the administrator of Triangle Orthopaedics Surgery Center in Raleigh, N.C., where she has served for five years. Her center recently received the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care's Advanced Orthopaedic Certification.

3. Zachary Welch is the administrator for Raleigh, N.C.-based Wake Orthopaedics, where he has served for eight years. He recently spoke with Becker's Spine Review on how orthopedic practices will be affected long after the pandemic.

4. Todd Currier is the administrator for Bozeman (Mont.) Outpatient Surgery Center, an affiliate of United Surgical Partners International. He also serves as the president of Wyoming ASC Association, where he has served for almost a decade, according to his LinkedIn.

5. Andrew Lovewell, the administrator for Surgical Center at Columbia (Mo.) Orthopaedic Group, was a key player in the ASC's success throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. His center was ranked in Newsweek's top 10 ASCs of 2021.

6. Kaycee Clary is an administrator for OrthoArizona Surgery Center in Gilbert, a USPI ASC, where she has served since 2018, according to her LinkedIn. Before that, she was the administrator of USPI's United Pacific Surgery Center in Anaheim, Calif.

7. Tracy Hoeft-Hoffman, MSN, RN, is the administrator for Heartland Surgery Center in Kearney, Neb., where she has served for four years. The center was ranked in Newsweek's top 10 ASCs of 2021.

8. Lynn Winter, BSN, RN, is the nurse administrator for the Advanced Surgical Center of St. Louis in Florissant, Mo., where she has served for 17 years, according to her LinkedIn. The center is accredited by the Joint Commission.

9. Shane Ricks is the administrator at Millennium Surgery Center in Meridian, Idaho, where he has served for 14 years, according to his LinkedIn. Mr. Ricks has also served as the executive director for the Idaho ASC Association for two years.

10. Taylor Burnett is the administrator of The Plastic Surgical Center of Mississippi in Flowood, where she has served for 18 years. She also has served as president of the Mississippi ASC Association for 12 years, according to her LinkedIn.

