10 highest-paying states for PAs

Physician assistants in California earned the highest average salary in 2023, reaching $143,074 — a notable 11.5% increase since 2019, according to a Feb. 24 report from the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

The NCCPA's 2023 Statistical Profile of Board Certified PAs by State provides insights into the professional landscape for PAs across the country, covering employment settings, specialties, job satisfaction, burnout rate and compensation trends. The data compiled responses provided by approximately 150,000 board-certified PAs between January 2021 and December 31, 2023.

Here are the 10 highest paying states for PA, based on average 2023 income: