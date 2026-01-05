10 ASC leaders to watch in 2026

Here are 10 recent ASC leadership appointments to watch in 2026:

1. Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners named Mark Langston as CEO, effective Jan. 5. Mr. Langston previously served as chief development officer at Compass, which partners with physicians and health systems to develop ASCs. He succeeds DJ Hill, who will remain actively involved as board chair.

2. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners appointed Justin Oppenheimer to serve as the company’s next COO and national group president, effective Jan. 1.

3. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare made several leadership changes in late 2025:

Alexis Mussi was appointed CEO of MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas, part of HCA. Ms. Mussi most recently served as CEO of Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas, also part of HCA’s Far West Division.

Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Ala., appointed John Quinlivan as CEO and named a new three-member board of trustees to guide its restructuring amid bankruptcy. He previously spent 19 years with HCA, where he oversaw hospitals in Florida and Georgia.

Anesthesiologist Jack Atwater, MD, was named chief medical officer of HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee. Dr. Atwater has spent 30 years as an anesthesiologist and worked with Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare since 2001.

Jacob Wiesmann was named divisional CFO at Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health. Prior to his new role, Mr. Wiesmann served as a market CFO for HCA.

4. UnitedHealth Group’s Optum, parent company of ASC chain SCA Health, named Ben Eklo chief financial officer, effective Nov. 1, 2025. He replaced Roger Connor, who was named CFO of Optum in May.

5. Heart Hospital of Austin (Texas), part of St. David’s HealthCare, a subsidiary of HCA, appointed Matthew Bursley CFO. He succeeds Amanda McCann, who recently became CFO of St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center.

6. Hermitage, Tenn.-based TriStar Summit Medical Center, a part of HCA, named Lauren Sligh CFO.