ASC administrators are currently focusing on growth opportunities and reimbursement strategies.

Here are 10 ASC administrators to know:

If you would like to add an administrator to the list please contact pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Scott Smallwood is the administrator of Bend (Ore.) Surgery Center. He recently spoke to Becker's ASC Review about handling caseload increases at his ASC during the pandemic.

2. Anthony Molchany is the CEO of Mercer County Surgery Center in Lawrenceville, N.J., where he has served for nine years. Under his leadership, the center opened a 15,000-square-foot facility and initiated an outpatient joint replacement and spine program.

3. Sandy Berreth, RN, CASC, is the administrator of Foothill Surgery Center at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, Calif., where she has served for more than four years. She has also served as an Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health CareMedicare surveyor for more than 12 years, according to her LinkedIn.

4. Terri Gatton, RN, CASC, CNOR, is the administrator of the Andrews Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center in Gulf Breeze, Fla., where she has served for 13 years. She is a national speaker for Association of periOperative Registered Nurses and The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

5. Claudette Fox is the administrator of Short Hills Surgery Center in Millburn, N.J. Short Hills offers orthopedics, spinal care, general surgery, ENT, gynecology, urology, pain management, podiatry and retinal surgery, among other services.

6. Alfonso del Granado, MBA, CASC, is the administrator of Covenant High Plains Surgery Center in Lubbock, Texas, where he has served for more than a year. His center is accredited by the AAAHC.

7. Donald Lenz is the administrator of Eye Surgery Center of New Albany (Ind.), where he has served for three years. He recently spoke with Becker's ASC Review on whether ASCs are becoming more or less physician-friendly.

8. Suzi Cunningham is the administrator of Advanced Ambulatory Surgery Center in Redlands, Calif. Her center is accredited by the AAAHC, the Association of Operating Room Nurses and the Joint Commission.

9. Tammy Stanfield, BSN, RN, is the administrator and director of nursing at Conroe, Texas-based North Pines Surgery Center, where she has served for almost six years. She recently spoke with Becker's ASC Review on why insurers are denying payments at ASCs.

10. Melinda Cain, RN, BSN, CASC, is the administrator of Mt. Vernon, Ill.-based Good Samaritan Surgery Center. She is currently focusing on strategies to grow her center, despite its location in a rural community with a smaller population.