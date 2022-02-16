10 administrators to know

Here are 10 ASC administrators to know:

1. Deb Meyer, RN, is the administrator of Skyline Surgery Center in Pocatello, Idaho. She joined Becker's ASC Review to discuss how ASCs can compete with rising nursing costs.

2. Barb Draves is the administrator of The Surgery Center Middleburg Heights (Ohio). She also serves as the chair of the Ohio ASC association.

3. Leana Corradini is the regional administrator of Camp Lowell Surgery Center in Tucson, Ariz., where she has served since January 2013. Her center was voted as one of Newsweek's best ASCs in 2021.

4. Rick Liwanag is the administrator of Gulf Coast Outpatient in Biloxi, Miss. He joined Becker's ASC Review to discuss how ASCs can thrive in competitive markets.

5, Dorothy Zimdahl, RN, is the administrator and director of Buffalo (N.Y.) Surgery Center, where she has served since October 2019. She also serves on the board of directors for the New York state ASC association.

6. Laura Sullivan is the administrator of Newport Beach (Calif.) Surgery Center. Her center was voted as one of Newsweek's best ASCs in 2021.

7. Elizabeth Hakal, RN, is the administrator of Canyon Surgery Center, where she has served since August 1999. She also serves as the treasurer of the Arizona ASC association.

8. Melissa Weik is the administrator of North Pointe Surgery Center in Lancaster, Pa., where she has served since February 2008. She also serves as the director of the Pennsylvania ASC association.

9. Philomena Glowka is the administrator of Abington Surgical Center in Willow Grove, Pa., where she has served since May 2013. She also serves as the treasurer of the Pennsylvania ASC association.

10. Kathy Kendrick, RN, is the administrator of Syracuse (N.Y.) Endoscopy Associates, where she has served since August 2015. She also serves on the board of directors for the New York state ASC association.