10 administrators to know

Here are 10 ASC administrators to know:

1. Francine Norman is the administrator of the Barrington (Ill.) Pain and Spine Institute, where she has served since August 2020. According to colleagues, Ms. Norman recently spoke with the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association about the importance of advocating for the ASC industry.

2. Beverly Baker is the administrator of Timberlake Surgery Center in Chesterfield, Mo. She also serves on the board of directors of the Missouri Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

3. Kristen Hernandez is the administrator for Physicians' Surgery Center of Downey (Calif.). Her center made Newsweek's list of top ASCs in 2022.

4. Marion Murphy is the administrator of Sutter Health-San Francisco Endoscopy Center, where she has served since August 2012. Her center made Newsweek's list of top ASCs in 2022.

5. Cathy McCue, RN, is the administrator of Uropartners Surgery Center in Des Plaines, Ill., where she has served since March 2019.

6. James Ranslow is the CEO and administrator of MemorialCare - Digestive Care Center in Laguna Hills, Calif., where he has served since July 2021. His center made Newsweek's list of top ASCs in 2022.

7. Tracie Hark is the administrator of the Northeast Missouri Ambulatory Surgery Center in Hannibal, Mo. She also serves on the board of directors of the Missouri Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

8. Maria Masson is the administrator of Bayside Ambulatory Surgery Center in Miami, where she has served since July 2021. Her center made Newsweek's list of top ASCs in 2022.

9. Randy Huffman is the administrator of Surgery Center at Coral Springs (Fla.). His center made Newsweek's list of top ASCs in 2022.

10. Shane Stanford is the administrator of St. Mary’s Ambulatory Surgery Center in ​​Midlothian, Va., where he has served since February 2020. He also serves as a board member of the Virginia Ambulatory Surgery Association.